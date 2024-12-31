TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Debra Kelly-Ennis Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Debra Kelly-Ennis purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$199.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,927.77.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE:TFII opened at C$193.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$173.25 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$202.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.75.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.