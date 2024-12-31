Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,575. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

