Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Up ?
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Strategic Oil & Gas
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Oil & Gas
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.