Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.49 and traded as low as C$9.19. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 453,279 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.49.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,550.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,047 shares of company stock valued at $476,272. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

