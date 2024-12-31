Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.
Kivalliq Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Kivalliq Energy Company Profile
Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.
