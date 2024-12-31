Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.00. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 39,587 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Key Tronic Stock Up 4.4 %
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Key Tronic worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
