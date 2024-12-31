JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $221,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after acquiring an additional 298,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after buying an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.