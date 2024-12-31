BCM Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

