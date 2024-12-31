Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $230,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.