Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 4,056 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

