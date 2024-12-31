NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.