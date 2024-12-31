Franklin Resources Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 117.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 14.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

