XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,166 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,903,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after buying an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,537,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,299,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

