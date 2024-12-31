Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Mizuho cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

