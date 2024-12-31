Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.