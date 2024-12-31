Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,874,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 452,411 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uniti Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 219,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.35. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.