DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 1,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 624,266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in DHT by 107.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.80.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

