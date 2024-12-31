Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 697.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $63,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.33. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.53.
Several brokerages have commented on BLND. JMP Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
