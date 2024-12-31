Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKLO stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

