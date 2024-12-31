Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Financial Contrast

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Astrana Health 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowman Consulting Group and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $65.17, indicating a potential upside of 103.77%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Astrana Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $406.31 million 1.09 -$6.62 million ($0.79) -31.85 Astrana Health $1.72 billion 1.04 $60.72 million $1.30 24.60

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group -2.62% 3.76% 1.71% Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32%

Summary

Astrana Health beats Bowman Consulting Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

