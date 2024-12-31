Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Head to Head Survey

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and Alimco Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $305.71 million 70.78 -$26.26 million N/A N/A Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astera Labs.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 12 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astera Labs and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Astera Labs currently has a consensus price target of $98.67, suggesting a potential downside of 27.67%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -30.69% -15.57% -12.87% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astera Labs beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

