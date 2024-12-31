Comparing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Nutresa S. A. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 753.66%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Grupo Nutresa S. A..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Nutresa S. A. N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Grupo Nutresa S. A. and Sow Good's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Grupo Nutresa S. A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Nutresa S. A. and Sow Good"s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Nutresa S. A. N/A N/A N/A C$782.98 0.02 Sow Good $40.13 million 0.52 -$3.06 million $0.25 8.20

Grupo Nutresa S. A. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Grupo Nutresa S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sow Good beats Grupo Nutresa S. A. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits and crackers, as well as cookies comprising flavored, cream sandwiches, and wafers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts, as well as chocolate confectionary and hot chocolate; and instant cold beverages, teas, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted and ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and coffee extracts and blends. In addition, the company offers ice cream products, including ice and milk-based ice pops, cones, pints, desserts, mini cups, and ice cream sandwiches; and healthy and functional foods. Further, it provides ice cream products, including popsicles, milk popsicles, cones, liters, desserts, cups, and ice cream cookies; and short, long, and egg pasta, as well as pasta with vegetables, fiber pasta, pasta with butter, and instant pasta. Additionally, the company offers prepared meats, pizza, yogurt, and hamburger products, as well as operates restaurants and ice cream parlors. Furthermore, it engages in commercial, distribution, and logistics operations services. Grupo Nutresa S. A. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

