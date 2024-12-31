Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $185,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

