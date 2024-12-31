Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 267,951 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

