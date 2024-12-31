Barclays PLC Acquires 132,561 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 290,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.84 million, a P/E ratio of 192.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

