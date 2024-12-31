Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.55 and traded as low as $61.53. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 25,641 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

