Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.98. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 111,437 shares.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
