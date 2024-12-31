Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.98. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 111,437 shares.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 70,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 297.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

