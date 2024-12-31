SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $417.35 and traded as high as $427.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust shares last traded at $425.77, with a volume of 3,851,881 shares traded.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

