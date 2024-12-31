Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 337.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astronics

About Astronics

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.