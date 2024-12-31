Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 331,269 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 116.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 2,068,294 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 436.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 1,378,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the period.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $40,073.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $528,814.65. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

ANNX opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

