Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Decreases By 17.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 10.4 %

TRIB opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Trinity Biotech worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.