SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $235.51 and traded as high as $241.08. SPDR Gold Shares shares last traded at $240.63, with a volume of 3,514,579 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

