T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

TSLT stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

