Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 445,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 98.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.



Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

