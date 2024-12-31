Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.04. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 60,000 shares.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

