iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.33 and traded as low as $111.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF shares last traded at $111.62, with a volume of 582,668 shares changing hands.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

