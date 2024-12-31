H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.02 and traded as low as C$9.24. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 982,182 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Robyn Kestenberg purchased 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,966.07. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.