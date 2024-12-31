MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 53,853 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,853 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $1,016,206.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,658,489.01. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 55,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $1,035,650.00.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 390,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

