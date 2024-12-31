iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.65 and traded as low as $26.24. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 18,837,660 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

