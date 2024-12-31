CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $2.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 44,339 shares traded.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.