Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $3.84. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 327,306 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 375,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 335,915 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.