trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

