Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.74 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 22.20 ($0.28). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.29), with a volume of 2,809 shares changing hands.

Centaur Media Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £33.35 million, a PE ratio of 766.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Centaur Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.