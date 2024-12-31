69,502 Shares in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 69,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth $27,669,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter valued at $16,359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $15,534,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,301,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $583.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

