The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Andrea M. Stephen Sells 63,289 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MAC stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

