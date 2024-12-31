Barclays PLC Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $4,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 230,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,023.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance
Shares of SWBI opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $430.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
