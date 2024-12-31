Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 330.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 15,240,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,810,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,326. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,783. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.37.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

