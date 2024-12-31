Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares changing hands.

Pacific Drilling Stock Down 15.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.

