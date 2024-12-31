Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Trading Up 5.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.