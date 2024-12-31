Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $1,035,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,084,040.45. This trade represents a 1.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,853 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,206.11.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $318.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.64. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

