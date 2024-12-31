Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$156.96 and traded as low as C$144.56. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$144.76, with a volume of 866,016 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$151.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total value of C$865,844.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,958. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

